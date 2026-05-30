Carlsen Outplays World Champion Gukesh in Crucial Norway Chess Clash

Oslo: Round 4 of Norway Chess delivered another exciting day of world-class chess in Oslo, featuring a decisive result in the highly anticipated encounter between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

Playing with the black pieces, Carlsen gradually outplayed Gukesh in a complex game. The position remained balanced for much of the struggle before the Norwegian star seized his opportunity in the middlegame. Under increasing pressure and time trouble, Gukesh was unable to hold the position, allowing Carlsen to convert his advantage and secure an important classical victory.

The win gives Carlsen valuable points in the tournament standings as he seeks to recover from a slow start on home soil.

The remaining two games in the open tournament ended in draws after hard-fought battles.

Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja played a strategic encounter that neither player was able to break open, with the game eventually concluding peacefully. So later prevailed in the Armageddon game, securing the additional points.

Vincent Keymer and Praggnanandhaa fought a balanced contest that saw chances for both sides but ultimately ended in a draw. Praggnanandhaa went on to win the Armageddon game, earning valuable additional points.

Following round four, Firouzja remains in the tournament lead, while Carlsen’s victory significantly strengthens his position in the standings.

The Norway Chess Women tournament featured three closely contested classical games, all of which ended in draws before being decided in Armageddon. IANS

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