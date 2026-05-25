Gulveer Singh Smashes His Own 5000m National Record with Silver at LA Track Festival

Los Angeles: India’s star distance runner Gulveer Singh improved his 5000m outdoor national record with a silver medal finish at the LA Track Festival.

Gulveer clocked 13:03.93 to finish second behind Habtom Samuel (12:57.22s) of Eritrea in the final. In the process, the Indian broke his own previous national record of 13:11.82 set in Japan in September 2024.

“Indian Army Athlete strikes again on the global stage! Nb Sub Gulveer Singh of Army Sports Institute delivered a sensational performance at the Sound Running Track Fest, Los Angeles (24 May 2026). Silver Medal in Men’s 5000m, New National Record – 13:03.93. Breaking his own previous National Record of 13:11.82 set in Japan (Sep 2024), the Army runner continues to redefine Indian distance running with grit, discipline and determination. Wishing Nb Sub Gulveer the very best for the forthcoming sporting season,” Indian Army Sports and Adventure shared on X. IANS

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