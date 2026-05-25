Reyaan Nobis and Advika Giri clinch Guwahati City Under-9 Chess Championship titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reyaan Nobis and Advika Giri clinched the title in boys’ and girls’ category respectively in the Guwahati City Chess Championship-2026 (Under-9) which concluded in the city today. Reyaan scored perfect 6 points from 6 rounds to become champion in under-9 boy’s category. Riddhiman Bhuyan scored 5 points from same number of rounds and got second position. Meanwhile Aadvika Giri scored 4.5 points from 5 rounds on way to bag the top spot. Dorothy Patgiri finished second with 4 points.

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