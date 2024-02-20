Gulveer Singh wins gold in men's 3000m at Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

Tehran: Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh won a gold medal in the men's 3000m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship with a timing of 8:07.48, which is also his personal best at this distance. Gulveer finished ahead of Nursultan Keneshbekov of Kyrgyzstan, who clocked 8:08.85 to finish second while Naseri Jalil of Iran, who finished in a time of 8:09.39.

Gulveer Singh was in top form in 2023, which was his breakthrough year at the international level. He had an impressive run during the Asian Games and followed it up at the National Games in Goa, in 2023. He starts his 2024 season on a high note. IANS

