Multiple Assam athletes participating in Khelo India University Games in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Several athletes from Assam will be the part of the Khelo India University Games which will officially kick off at the Indira Gandhi Athletics stadium in the city on Monday. However most of them will be part of different Universities which are based outside the State.

The fourth edition of the Games are jointly hosted by seven states of North East barring Manipur. There will be altogether 20 disciplines and 16 of them are going to be held in various venues in Guwahati.

This year nearly 200 Universities of the country are participating in the Games and Dibrugarh Universities is the lone representative of Assam who will put a six-member team in badminton. The six members of the Dibrugarh University team are: Tonmoy Bikash Boruah, Himanish Shekhar Das, Ayushman Saikia, Chinmoy Borah, Navyaranjan Das and Sasank Gogoi.

However some more state athletes, who are now studying in various universities situated across the country, will also participate in the competition. Although a full list of participants is yet to be available but swimming and Kabaddi are the events where state athletes will be seen in action.

Bhargav Pukhan, a student of Delhi University, will participate in the swimming (200m breast stroke). Another swimmer Uttara Gogoi is representing Chandigarh University and she will take part in 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly. On the other hand Angshuima Hatibarua, a student of Bharati Vidyapith (Pune), Maharashtra is representing her University in Kabaddi

Meanwhile the 4th edition of Khelo India University Games will kick off on Monday evening with a colourful opening ceremony. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa will attend the two-hour long opening ceremony which will begin at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium at 6-00 in the evening. Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) will dazzle the show with his melodious voice.

