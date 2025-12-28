Guwahati: 14th National School Rating Chess Championship begins in City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 14th National School Rating Chess Championship got underway on Saturday at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in the city. Around 1,200 players from various age categories are participating in the championship.

The tournament was inaugurated by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa. During the inaugural programme, International Master Saahil Dey was felicitated and awarded financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh. The championship carries total prize money of Rs 5.10 lakh and will conclude on December 31.

