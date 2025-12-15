Guwahati: Assam Police ‘A’ Crowned Lawn Bowls Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Police ‘A’ emerged champions in the All Assam 12th Senior and 3rd Under-25 Inter-District Lawn Bowls Championships, which concluded at the Lawn Bowls Green in the city today.

The Police team amassed an impressive haul of three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, finishing with a total of 36 game points. Barpeta finished runners-up with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, accumulating 33 points.

India international Putul Sonowal of Assam Police was adjudged the Best Player (Men), while Amiya Gogoi of Jorhat received the Best Player (Women) award. In the Under-25 category, Bitu Das of Dibrugarh was named Best Player (Boys), and Shikha Saikia of Golaghat was adjudged Best Player (Girls). Shikha also won two gold medals in her maiden inter-district championship appearance. The championships saw participation from 10 districts. Superintendent of Police (SB) Amitabh Basumatary attended the presentation ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Also Read: Lawn Bowling Association Assam fetes Utpal Basumatari