Guwahati: BPCL script 217-run victory in PSPB Inter Unit Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BPCL registered one of the biggest wins in the PSPB Inter Unit Cricket Tournament when they thrashed Oil India B by a massive 217 runs at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, BPCL struck 267 for 6 in allotted 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi led the charge with a well-crafted 81 while Rajangad Bawa played a blistering knock of 61 off just 24 balls.

In reply, Oil India B faltered under pressure and could manage only 50 for 8 in their 20 overs. Omkar Tarmale starred with the ball, returning impressive figures of 4 for 12, while Akhil Harwadkar chipped in with 3 for 2 to seal a comprehensive victory for BPCL.

In other matches of the day, ONGC defeated Petronet LNG by 169 runs in another one-sided encounter. Oil India A thrashed IGL by 130 runs, while HPCL registered an 88-run victory over EIL.

