PSPB Inter-Unit Cricket Tournament: IGL win by 7 wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: IGL registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over NRL in a match of the 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Cricket Tournament held at the ACA Cricket Academy ground in Fulung on Monday.

Batting first, NRL, saw impressive performances from Eebon Dutta (79), scored 160-6 in 20 overs. Anshul Agarwal (59) and Prateesh Choudhury (remained unbeaten on 57) scored half centuries and guided IGL to a comfortable 7 wickets victory.

In other matches of the day, Indian Oil, ONGC, Oil India (B) and ONGC MRPL secured full points. Indian Oil defeated Hindustan Petroleum by four wickets. Akshat Raghuvangsi (50) of the winning team scored half century. ONGC registered a 65-run victory over CPCL, with Yatinder Mohan delivering an all-round performance by scoring 75 runs and later claiming four wickets for 13 runs.

Oil India (B) defeated Mahanagar Gas by 28 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 56 from Bikash Ranjan Rajak. His teammate Shamir Mostafa contributed with the ball, taking four wickets for 18 runs.

Meanwhile, ONGC MRPL recorded a 60-run win against Oil India (B).

