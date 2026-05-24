Guwahati City Chess Championship Begins, Young Talents Lead Early Rounds

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati City Chess Championship got under way at the Guwahati Chess Academy here today. In the Under-9 Boys category, five players — top seed Maitrabh Baruah, second seed Reyaan Nobis, Sreehan Kumar Hore, Ridhiman Bhuyan and Gaurav Sarma — are sharing the lead with three points each after the completion of three rounds. In the Under-9 Girls category, Aadvika Giri is leading the field with three points after three rounds. Sanvi Kashyap and Dorothy Patgiri are jointly placed second with 2.5 points each.

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