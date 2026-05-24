Sports

Guwahati City Chess Championship Begins, Young Talents Lead Early Rounds

The Guwahati City Chess Championship got under way at the Guwahati Chess Academy here today.
Guwahati City Chess Championship
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati City Chess Championship got under way at the Guwahati Chess Academy here today. In the Under-9 Boys category, five players — top seed Maitrabh Baruah, second seed Reyaan Nobis, Sreehan Kumar Hore, Ridhiman Bhuyan and Gaurav Sarma — are sharing the lead with three points each after the completion of three rounds. In the Under-9 Girls category, Aadvika Giri is leading the field with three points after three rounds. Sanvi Kashyap and Dorothy Patgiri are jointly placed second with 2.5 points each.

Also Read: Guwahati City Chess Championship 2026 Concludes at Down Town School

Chess
Guwahati City Chess Championship
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com