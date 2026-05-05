Guwahati City Chess Championship 2026 Concludes at Down Town School

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati City Chess Championship 2026 concluded successfully at Down Town School. The competition served as a selection event for the forthcoming All Assam Inter-District Chess Championship. A total of 86 players from across the city participated in the tournament, which was conducted in a Swiss league format. In the Under-11 Open category, Shravst Sarma emerged as the winner, while Afreen Aziz clinched the title in the Under-11 Girls category. In the Under-7 Open category, Akshat Bhuwania secured first place, and Ishanvi Rajbonshi won the Under-7 Girls category.

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