Assam Premier Club Championship: City Cricket Club in driver’s seat

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In-form City Cricket Club managed huge 1st innings lead against New Star Club on Day 1 of the 1st semifinal of the Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges’ Field on Tuesday.

After invited to bat first, New Star Club were bundled out for just 101 runs in 26.1 overs in their 1st innings. Rabi Chetry claimed 5 wickets for 40 in 10 overs. Mahmood Habibullah struck 23 off 20 balls.

In reply, City CC managed 278 in 61 overs losing 4 wickets at stumps on Day 1 with 177-run 1st innings lead. Rohan Hazarika (unbeaten 69 off 117 balls), Sanjib Barman (58 off 97 balls), Nihal Baishya (56 off 55 balls) and Pankaj Rai (51 off 54 balls) struck half-centuries.

