Guwahati Cricket: City to Host T20 International in January

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cricket fans in Guwahati have reason to celebrate, as the city has been confirmed to host a high-profile T20 International during New Zealand’s tour of India early next year.

The match, scheduled for January 25, will be the third game in the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand. The tour will also include three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The three-match ODI series will start Vadodara on Janaury 11. Rajkot and Indore will host remaining two games of the series on January 14 and 18.

.The T20I series will kick off at Nagpur on January 21. Raipur(January 23), Guwahati (January 25) Visakhapatnam (January 28) and Thiruvanantapurum (January 31) are the other venues of the T20I Series.

Also Read: BWF World Junior Championships: India bow out in semifinals

Also watch: