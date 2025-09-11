South African pace-bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series

LONDON: South African pace-bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of its upcoming T20I series against England with a hamstring strain. Cricket South Africa announced the injury in a social media post, confirming that the bowler sustained it during training ahead of the series on Tuesday. He was then sent for scans to confirm the seriousness of the injury. Left-arm quick Nandre Burger, who was part of the ODI squad, will now take Ngidi’s place in the T20I squad. He will join the squad ahead of the second T20I at Manchester. Agencies

