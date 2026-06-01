Guwahati Duo Shine as Champions at 49th All Assam Under-15 & Under-9 Inter-District Chess Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Harshadeep Deka and Hridika Das, both from Guwahati, emerged champions in the Under-15 Open category of the 49th All Assam Under-15 & Under-9 Open and Girls Inter-District Chess Championship 2026. The competition is concluded at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city on Sunday.

Organized under the aegis of the All Assam Chess Association (AACA), the three-day championship was held from May 29 to 31 and witnessed the participation of around 280 players representing 20 affiliated district chess associations from across Assam.

In the Under-15 Open section, Harshadeep Deka (Guwahati) secured first place, followed by Bhargab Debnath (Cachar) in second position. Bodhisatwa Bhowmik (Jorhat) and Monodeep Dhar (Cachar) finished third and fourth respectively.

In the Under-15 Girls category, Hridika Das of Guwahati clinched the title, while Suzein Ahmed (Darrang), Mailin Baruah (Jorhat), and Mugdha Keot (Sonitpur) secured the next three positions.

The Under-9 Open title was won by Harshwardhan Hazarika of Dibrugarh. Dhruvam Sarma (Morigaon) finished second, while Reyaan Nobis (Guwahati) and Chow Rudraanshu Pran Gogoi (Charaideo) secured third and fourth places respectively.

In the Under-9 Girls section, Adrija Kalita of Sonitpur emerged champion. Sanvi Kashyap (Guwahati), Troyee Roy (Cachar) and Pritisha Kashyap (Nalbari) finished in second, third and fourth positions respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by India’s junior number one table tennis player Priyanuj Bhattacharyya along with other distinguished guests included Tarali Das, Joint Director, Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, Mukuta Deka, President of the All Assam Chess Association, Nandan Buragohain, Joint Secretary of the All Assam Chess Association and others.

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