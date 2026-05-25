Modern English School dominates Regional Inter-School Chess Championship 2026 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City-based Modern English School, Kahilipara, successfully hosted the Regional Inter-School Chess Championship 2026, which brought together around 120 young chess players from schools and institutions across the region, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Namrup, and Dibrugarh.

The two-day tournament was organised under the aegis of the Modern School of Languages, Sports & Performing Arts and featured competitions across multiple categories for both boys and girls. The categories included the Pawn Group (up to Class II), Bishop Group (Classes III to V), and Knight Group (Classes VI to X).

Participants competed over several rounds in a time-controlled format of 45 minutes with a 10-second increment from the very first move, ensuring intense and competitive contests throughout the championship.

Host institution Modern English School emerged as the overall best team with 13 points, while Don Bosco School Panbazar finished runners-up with 11.5 points.

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