Guwahati GSA B Division Cricket: Satgaon Dominate River Rine, Navajyoti Clinch Comfortable Win Over Maharana

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Satgaon Club defeated River Rine Club by 57 runs in the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B division Cricket League at the Judges field here today. In the other match of the day Navajyoti Club won against Maharana club by 8 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match- Satgaon Club 98 (17,4 overs), Azharuddin ahmed 28, Mayukh Sarkar 3-7, Bishal Basfor 3-23; River Rine Club 41 (14.3 overs), Kunal Rai 3-5, Parash thakur 3-10.

2nd match: Maharana AC 78 (18.2 overs), Romario Momin Sharma 24, Amit Boro 3-14, Suraj Kumar 3-15; Navajyoti Club 79-2 (16,2 overs), Ranjit Changmai 41 no, Amit Boro 32 no.

Also Read: Maharana, Satgaon clinch comfortable wins in GSA B Division Cricket League