Maharana, Satgaon clinch comfortable wins in GSA B Division Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Maharana Athletic Club and Satgaon Club registered victories in their respective matches of the Reshmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League at Judges Field on Friday.

In the first match, Maharana Athletic Club defeated Chandmari Sports Club by five wickets. Invited to bat, Chandmari were restricted to 105 for 9 in their 20 overs, with Kaushik Kakati top-scoring with 47. Emamul Khan and Ronit Akhter starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each. In reply, Maharana chased down the target in 16.5 overs, losing five wickets. Mritunjoy Talukdar led the charge with a well-made 46, while Kamakhya Mazumdar and Ratul Dey picked up two wickets each for Chandmari.

In the second match, Satgaon Club secured a 16-run win over Sunrise Athletic Club. Batting first, Satgaon posted 125 for 9 in 20 overs, with Sanjit Basfore top-scoring with 26. Bhim Chetry was the standout bowler for Sunrise, finishing with figures of 3 for 15.

Chasing the target, Sunrise Athletic Club managed 109 for 9 in their 20 overs. Jagjit Singh scored a composed 43. Kunal Rai impressed with the ball for Satgaon, returning figures of 4 for 15 to seal the victory.

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