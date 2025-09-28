Guwahati: India and Sri Lanka Arriving Today for ICC Women WC Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hosts India and Sri Lanka, the two teams set to face off in the ICC Women World Cup Cricket opening match, are scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday. Sri Lanka will be the first to land in the city and they will be followed by the Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian side.

The opening match of the competition will be held at the ACA Stadium on September 30. The day will also feature a special musical tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg which will be jointly organised by Board of Control for Cricket in India and Assam Cricket Association.

It may be mentioned here that Guwahati will host four group league matches featuring India, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. The city can also host the first semi final if Pakistan are not qualified.

England and South Africa are also expected to land in the city within a next couple of days. Both the teams will face each other at the ACA Stadium on October 3.

