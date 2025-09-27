Everyone waiting for us to win World Cup, hopefully, this time we will not disappoint: Harmanpreet

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has acknowledged the weight of expectations ahead of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, adding that the team is determined not to disappoint its fans when competing in the tournament on home soil.

India are preparing to chase their maiden senior women’s global title in front of their home crowds when they begin their campaign on September 30 against fellow co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

“Even when we play a World Cup, the mindset is the same: I want to do something special for my team and my country. I always motivate myself that way. Whenever I go out there, I should not feel any pressure.”

“Playing a World Cup in home conditions will be a very special moment for all of us. And if we are able to win here, that will be a truly significant moment in my life, and not just for me, but for the entire country. Everyone is waiting for that moment, and hopefully this time we will not disappoint them,” said Harmanpreet on JioStar.

This will also be the first time Harmanpreet will be captaining India in an ODI World Cup, with the upcoming tournament marking her fifth appearance in a global 50-over competition. “It’s my fifth ODI World Cup, and getting to lead the team in a home World Cup, it can’t be bigger than this. It’s a home World Cup, but we do not want to put any pressure on ourselves. Our main motive is to enjoy our cricket.”

“The 2017 World Cup was a game-changing World Cup for us that brought a lot of awareness in India. Now, we have a big bunch of talent, and the Women’s Premier League also played a big role in our lives. Every year has brought so much positivity to our cricket. I don’t think any player can explain how it feels when the national anthem is being played. It’s a very proud moment for me,” she said.

Asked about the environment in the Indian team, Harmanpreet said, “All team members are looking quite positive. I think, along with that, even fans are looking quite positive because the amount of cricket we played in the last one and a half years shows that our team is ready for this big event. It’s important to enjoy, because no matter where you go or what tournament you play, it’s always important to enjoy your cricket.”

She signed off by reflecting on her Women’s ODI World Cup appearance, which came in 2009. “That was a very special moment for me. One day, I was 18 years old, cutting a cake for my birthday, and the next day I found out that I was going to play. Representing my country in the ODI World Cup was a very big moment for me.” IANS

