Guwahati: IOCL to face BPCL in 44th PSPB Inter Unit Cricket final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: IOCL will clash with BPCL in the final of the 44th PSPB Inter Unit Cricket Tournament, scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium here on Thursday. BPCL stormed into the final after registering a thrilling 10-run victory over Oil India A on Wednesday. Batting first, BPCL posted a challenging total of 200 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre starred with the bat, hammering a scintillating 62 off just 28 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, to anchor the innings. In reply, Oil India A fought valiantly but fell short despite a brilliant knock from Denish Das, who scored 76 off 46 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and five sixes. He was well supported by Gunjanjyoti Deka, who contributed 41 runs. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to capitalize, and BPCL managed to hold their nerve to seal a narrow win. In the other semifinal, IOCL secured a convincing three-wicket victory over ONGC. Chasing a modest target of 122, IOCL displayed aggressive intent and efficient stroke play to reach the target in just 13 overs, losing only three wickets in the process. Ricky Bhui remained unbeaten on 37 and he took just 21 balls to score those runs hitting three boundaries and two over boundaries.

