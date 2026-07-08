Guwahati, Lakhimpur cruise to big wins in ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a seven-wicket victory over Rangia in the ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament at Nalbari on Tuesday.

In the other match of the day, played at Judges Field here, Lakhimpur thrashed Sivasagar by nine wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 53, Lakhimpur reached 54/1 in just 8.2 overs to complete a comprehensive victory. Kumkum Ahmed remained not out on 21.

Brief scores (Venue: Nalbari): Rangia 119-5 (34 overs), Briana Baruah Taye 53, Kankana Baishya 27, Nirmita Sinha 2-12; Guwahati 121-3 (22.1 overs), Jigyasa Baishya 55 no, Kankana Baishya 2-24.

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