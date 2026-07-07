Nagaon clinch four-wicket win over Titabor in ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaon registered a four-wicket victory over Titabor in the ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament at Judges Field here today.

Batting first, Titabor posted 108 for 5 in their allotted 30 overs, with Toong Cheng Bora top-scoring with 21 runs. For Nagaon, Shreyashree Das claimed two wickets for 17 runs.

In reply, Nagaon reached the target by scoring 109 for 6 in 27.4 overs. Ayushi Das contributed 19 runs, while Binita Boraik was the standout performer for Titabor with impressive figures of 4 for 12.

Brief Scores: Titabor 108/5 (30 overs)- Toong Cheng Bora 21; Shreyashree Das 2/17; Nagaon 109/6 (27.4 overs)- Ayushi Das 19; Binita Boraik 4/12, by four wickets.

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