Guwahati Leg of Assam Premier Club Championship from January 11

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), is all set to organise the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC, Guwahati Leg) 2025–26. The tournament will be held at the Judges Field in the city from January 11 to February 17 and the opening match of the championship to be played between Bud Cricket Club and Titan Club. A total of 10 A-Division clubs affiliated with the Guwahati Sports Association will compete in the tournament.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups for the league phase. Group A comprises Bud Cricket Club, New Star Club, ASEB Sports Club, Legends Sporting Club and Titan Club, while Group B features City Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, Ankurjyoti Club, Navarang Club and Young Amateur Club.

