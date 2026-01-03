Namibia women’s cricket team to tour Assam for white-ball games

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Namibia Senior Women’s Cricket Team will visit Assam as part of a reciprocal international programme between the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Cricket Namibia.

During the tour, the Namibia Senior Women’s side will take on the Assam Senior Women’s team in a friendly series consisting of two One Day matches and two T20 matches. The series will be held from January 8 to 11 at two venues - Mangaldoi Stadium, and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati.

The series will begin with the first One Day match on January 8 at Mangaldoi Stadium, followed by the second One Day match at the same venue next day. The first T20 match will be played on January 10 at Mangaldoi, while the final T20 encounter will take place on January 11 at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung.

“This series marks a significant milestone for Assam cricket, strengthening sporting relations between India and Namibia while providing an excellent platform for players from both teams to demonstrate their skills, competitiveness, and true spirit of the game.

“The Assam Cricket Association looks forward to hosting this exciting series, celebrating the spirit of international cricket and fostering lasting sporting ties between the Assam Cricket Association and Cricket Namibia,” said ACA Secretary Sanatan Das in a statement on Friday.

