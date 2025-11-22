Guwahati set to become India’s 30th Test venue

Guwahati: Guwahati is set to make its debut as the newest Test centre on Saturday when India take on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series on Saturday.

For the Northeast, this is a breakthrough. The region has waited decades to feature on the red-ball map, and the occasion finally arrives.

ACA stadium has seen big games before, including Women's World Cup fixtures earlier this year, but Test cricket brings a different weight.

International cricket matches were earlier played at the Nehru Stadium, and the ACA shifted base to Barsapara in 2017.

The match will begin at 9 am instead of the standard 9.30 am start for other venues in India to compensate for the early sunrise and sunset in the region. It will also see a reversal of the traditional lunch and tea break timings due to the early start. Agencies

