Guwahati set to become India’s 30th Test venue

Guwahati is set to make its debut as the newest Test centre on Saturday when India take on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series on Saturday.
Guwahati: Guwahati is set to make its debut as the newest Test centre on Saturday when India take on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series on Saturday.

For the Northeast, this is a breakthrough. The region has waited decades to feature on the red-ball map, and the occasion finally arrives.

ACA stadium has seen big games before, including Women's World Cup fixtures earlier this year, but Test cricket brings a different weight.

International cricket matches were earlier played at the Nehru Stadium, and the ACA shifted base to Barsapara in 2017.

The match will begin at 9 am instead of the standard 9.30 am start for other venues in India to compensate for the early sunrise and sunset in the region. It will also see a reversal of the traditional lunch and tea break timings due to the early start. Agencies

