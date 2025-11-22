Yuvraj Sandhu storms to seven-stroke victory at SERVO Masters

A correspondent

DIGBOI: In a resounding display of form and mental strength, Yuvraj Sandhu captured a commanding seven-stroke victory at the 25th edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters at the Digboi Golf Links on Friday. The INR 1 crore event witnessed the 28-year-old from Chandigarh deliver a wire-to-wire triumph, securing his third SERVO Masters title, fifth win of the season, and 14th professional victory.

Sandhu entered the final round with a substantial six-shot advantage after rounds of 65, 69 and 66. His composed three-under 69 on the decisive day took him to a total of 19-under 269 for the tournament. The win, coming on the back of two heartbreaking playoff losses in recent weeks, marked a strong comeback and extended his already commanding lead on the PGTI Order of Merit.

With a winner’s cheque of INR 15 lakh, Yuvraj’s season earnings climbed to INR 1,21,67,100. He now enjoys a lead of more than INR 29 lakh in the PGTI Rankings, equalling his personal record of five victories in a single PGTI season—a feat he first achieved in 2022.

Sandhu’s final round was characterized by resilience and precision. Though he opened with a bogey on the second hole, he swiftly regained momentum with birdies on the third and fifth. His defining moment arrived at the seventh, where he sank an eight-foot eagle putt that carried him to an imposing eight-shot lead. Despite minor setbacks with bogeys on the 12th and 17th holes, his birdies on the 15th and 16th ensured a comfortable and authoritative finish.

Reflecting on his win, Yuvraj said it was a relaxed day due to the large lead, and the eagle on the seventh helped him get “into the zone.” He reaffirmed his emotional connection to Digboi, calling it special for being the site of his first PGTI title. He also shared how the disappointment of the recent playoff losses became a learning experience, crediting his team for helping him stay mentally focused and bounce back strong.

Meanwhile, cricket legend and accomplished golfer Kapil Dev, who has also served as President of PGTI, handed over the winner’s trophy to Yuvraj. Speaking at the ceremony, he said, “Digboi has one of the top-most golf courses in India, and PGTI takes immense pride in the fact that IndianOil has been hosting and promoting the SERVO Masters Golf for the past 25 years in this historic town.”

His words drew applause from players, officials and spectators alike, marking a special moment in the tournament’s silver jubilee celebration.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, the defending champion, delivered the best round of the day with a superb seven-under 65. His effort featured an eagle and five birdies, lifting him from tied eighth to a runner-up finish at 12-under 276. The performance earned him INR 10 lakh and moved him from eighth to fifth in the PGTI Rankings.

The trio of Shaurya Bhattacharya (67), Saptak Talwar (69) and Veer Ahlawat (70) shared third position at 11-under 277. Shaurya’s finish proved particularly significant as it pushed him to second in the PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of INR 92,52,075. Local favourite Deven Bhumij of Digboi, the only local professional to make the cut, concluded his campaign in 54th place at 10-over 298.

Also Read: Bayern preparing for Champions League’s crunch time