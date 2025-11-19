GUWAHATI TEST: India and South Africa to arrive today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The city is buzzing as India and South Africa prepare to arrive on Wednesday for the second Test of the series. This fixture, to be held at the ACA Stadium from November 22, marks a historic first as Guwahati hosts a Test match.

Both teams will travel via a chartered flight from Kolkata and are expected to land in the city in the afternoon.

South Africa currently holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a thrilling victory in the first Test at Eden Gardens. India suffered a disappointing 30-run loss, having failed to chase a target of just 124 in their second innings.

Meanwhile India is likely facing a significant setback as they may be without their captain, Shubman Gill. Gill sustained a neck spasm during the first Test and was unable to bat in the second innings, putting his participation in the Guwahati match in doubt.

