Guwahati to Host Three Exciting IPL Matches: Rajasthan Royals' Home Venue

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is all set to host three key matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin on March 28.

The ACA Stadium at Barsapara will serve as one of the home venues for Rajasthan Royals, who are slated to play three matches in the city. Cricket fans in Guwahati will have the opportunity to witness three blockbuster encounters as Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on those matches.

The first match in Guwahati will be held on March 30, when Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings. The second game is scheduled for April 7, with Rajasthan Royals taking on Mumbai Indians. In the third game Rajasthan Royals will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

