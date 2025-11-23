Guwahati's ACA Stadium steps into traditional cricket history

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati witnessed a historic sporting moment on Saturday as the ACA Stadium in Barsapara hosted traditional red-ball cricket for the very first time. The atmosphere was electric, with players clad in classic white flannels, reviving the timeless charm of Test cricket.

The cricketing history of Assam is long and rich. Established in 1948, the Assam Cricket Association has, over the past 77 years, built modern cricket infrastructure and hosted numerous ODIs, T20Is and several IPL matches. Recently, the city also had the honour of hosting matches of the Women’s World Cup. Yet, despite these achievements, Test cricket had remained elusive until Saturday, when the long wait finally ended, thanks to the initiative of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Assam Cricket Association.

The day offered ideal conditions for the start of a Test match. Early-winter dew left a touch of moisture in the morning air, providing helpful movement for the fast bowlers. The ball moved appreciably in the opening session, but as the day progressed and the bright sunshine broke through, the batters gradually found their rhythm and began to dominate.

Nearly 14,000 spectators were present at the stadium to witness the 2,609th Test match in the history of world cricket. To mark the historic occasion, the Assam Cricket Association organized a brief ceremony. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia handed over gold coin to both captains - Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma. The two skippers also signed a portrait of the Assam Cricket Association stadium to commemorate the moment.

South African captain Temba Bavuma expressed his delight before the start of the game:“I’m happy to be part of this historic moment, playing in the first-ever Test in Guwahati. Hopefully, we can carry this sense of history forward and make it work in our favour.”

The atmosphere soared when BCCI president Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia rang the traditional bell to officially begin the Test. The resonating sound echoed across the stands, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

To celebrate the occasion, the Assam Cricket Association crafted gold-coated coins specially for the Test. These were later presented to distinguished guests, including BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, selector Rudra Pratap Singh, IPL Governing Council member Mamon Mazumdar, as well as BCCI president Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia, who were present at the stadium on the opening day of the Test.

During the break, the stage shifted to the sidelines for the release of the book Plucky 13, a compilation on Ranji Trophy history edited by Gulu Ezekiel and Sachin Bajaj. The book features stories of teams that have won multiple Ranji titles, with contributions from writers such as Nilesh Mehta, Raju Mukherji, Hemant Kenkre, Vijay Lokapally and V. Ramnarayan. Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Sanatan Das were also present at the ceremony. At the same event, 10 kit bags were distributed to junior cricketers.

With tradition, passion and pride blending seamlessly, the historic first Test in Guwahati marked a new chapter in Assam’s cricketing journey- one that fans across the state will remember for years to come.

