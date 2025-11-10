Assam Cricket Association Felicitates Uma Chetry with Cash Reward

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday felicitated Uma Chetry, a member of India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025-winning team, in recognition of her remarkable achievement.

The felicitation ceremony, held at the 91 Yards Club auditorium within the ACA Stadium premises, was graced by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the Chief Guest. ACA President Taranga Gogoi, Vice-President Romen Dutta, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, Treasurer Anupam Deka, Apex Council member Mukuta Nanada Bhattacharya, and several other dignitaries were also present.

To honour Uma’s historic feat, the ACA announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh, which was presented to her during the programme. Various affiliated district units of the Assam Cricket Association, along with several State sports associations, also felicitated her on the occasion.

In his address, Saikia praised Uma’s inspiring journey, saying, “Uma’s achievement has not only made Assam proud but has also opened a new chapter for women’s cricket in the Northeast. Her journey from local grounds to the world stage is a story of determination, discipline, and dreams realised. The BCCI remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket across all regions of India.”

ACA President Taranga Gogoi, in his speech, said, “We are immensely proud of Uma’s success. She has created history by becoming the first woman cricketer from Assam to win a World Cup. Her dedication and passion for the game showcase the immense potential that exists in our region.”

