Haaland’s neat finish and Silva’s header help Man City see off Villarreal in UCL

Villarreal: First-half goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva secured an impressive 2-0 Champions League win away to Villarreal.

It was a mature and polished performance by Pep Guardiola’s side, who continue to impress this season. And the win on Spanish soil ensures the Blues keep up with the early league phase pace-setters after last season’s frustrations - as well as extending our unbeaten run in all competitions to nine.

City moved up to fifth spot in the Champions League group phase table as a result of their win in Spain.

It gives the Blues an impressive seven points from the first three games with a goal difference of +4.

With successive home games to come against German sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen to come in November, it leaves City in a position of strength with only three games played.

City were in command from the word go. Savinho and Haaland exchanged passes that ended with Jeremy Doku half-connecting with a low shot that felt like an opportunity missed - all inside the first minute.

The Blues looked composed and were controlling much of the play, with the hosts reduced to the odd scrap here and there - so it was no surprise when the Spaniards fell behind on 17 minutes.

Savinho found the clever run of Rico Lewis and his intelligent pull back was met sweetly by Haaland to give the keeper no chance with his 24th goal for club and country this season.

Villarreal’s Gueye flashed a fierce shot just wide but an equaliser would have felt harsh.

City's second of the evening would give the game a more realistic look as Bernardo’s well-time run onto Savinho’s cross ended with the skipper heading home from eight yards five minutes before the break.

Haaland went close to adding to his incredible tally on a couple of occasions in the closing stages and was only denied a second by a superb save by Luiz Junior.

There were half-chances at either end, but City thoroughly deserved the victory against a side who sit third in La Liga and hadn’t tasted defeat on home soil for seven months. (IANS)

