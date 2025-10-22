Three Assam Cricketers to Represent East Zone in Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025–26

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that three players from Assam have earned selection to represent the East Zone in the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025–26, set to take place in Nagaland from November 4 to 14, 2025.

the two all-rounders Jinti Mani Kalita and Rashmi Dey have been named in the main squad, while wicketkeeper-batter Khushi Sharma has been included in the standby list.

The ACA congratulated the players on their achievement, stating that their selection is a testimony to their consistent performance, dedication and hard work. The association also extended its best wishes to the trio, expressing hope that they will continue to bring laurels to Assam and inspire young cricketers across the state.