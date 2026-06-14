Haiti Aim to Make History, Not Just Numbers, at World Cup, Says Coach Migne

BOSTON: Haiti is not at the World Cup to make up the numbers and will be looking to secure a first ever tournament victory that could help carry it into the next round, coach Sebastien Migne said.

Despite Migne’s optimism, Haiti remains rank outsiders in Group C as it prepare to meet Scotland before facing five-time world champions Brazil and Morocco, semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup. As far as Migne is concerned, his players just need to score more than their opponents.

“I hope we can be one of the surprises of the tournament,” Migne told a press conference. “I consider that football is a game and in the end there is loser and a winner. If we want to win games we have to score goals regardless of whom we are facing.”

The Grenadiers are playing at their first World Cup since 1974 where they lost all three group matches. They also enter the tournament as the second-lowest ranked team, only ahead of New Zealand.

“1974 was our first ever goal but it was 52 years ago,” Migne said. “Today it is a whole different story. Once again we have qualified 52 years on and now we need to score again to achieve qualification for the next round.”

“Seeing our opponents (in the group) we have to take it up a notch. If we want to make history, earning a first ever victory and a chance to qualify, we have to score goals regardless of the opponent.”

Haiti plays Brazil next week before taking on the Moroccans on June 24.

“Maybe my players are less well known but I say that what matters is the trace you leave,” Migne said. “We hope by the end of the tournament we can leave our mark in this competition.” Agencies

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