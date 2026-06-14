Ex-Arsenal Star Thomas Partey Denied Entry to Canada

Toronto: Another name has been added to the players, and officials denied entry to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, an ex-Arsenal player, becoming the latest victim of the controversial policies of the three co-hosts.

Partey was denied a visa to enter Canada on Friday, with FIFA yet to disclose the reason for the decision. He will now be unable to play in Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama at Toronto on Wednesday, a news report said on Friday.

Though no reason was given for the denial of a visa, it was reported that the former Arsenal player is awaiting trial in London after pleading not guilty to multiple counts of rape.

Ghana will next play England in their preliminary group in the Boston area, and Partey is already in the United States with the rest of the team, therefore available for selection.

"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky News.

In other cases, Somali referee Omar Artan, Aymen Hussein (Iraq), Talal Salah (Iraq), Woodensky Pierre (Haiti), and Breel Embolo (Switzerland) have faced visa problems ahead of the FIFA World Cup, with Artan being denied a visa by the United States. IANS

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