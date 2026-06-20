Hakimi says he’s become ‘an easy target’ as court rejects appeal and confirms rape trial

New Delhi: After the court rejected Moroccan football star appeal for an injunction for prosecution and confirmed he will stand trial on accusations of rape, the PSG defender denied such charges, saying, “If he wasn’t famous, there never would have been a case” and it feels like he has become “an easy target.”

In February 2023, a woman then aged 24 told police in the Val-de-Marne region southeast of Paris that she met Hakimi in January 2023 on Instagram and went to his home in a taxi ordered by the player and claimed that the player touched her without her consent and then raped her.

In 2025, prosecutors requested that Hakimi stand trial. It was a decision confirmed in February. Hakimi appealed, but it has now been confirmed that the appeal has been unsuccessful. The trial is set to take place in the coming months.

In 2025, prosecutors asked for Paris Saint-Germain football player Achraf Hakimi to go to trial over rape allegations. A court officially approved that request in February. Hakimi tried to appeal the decision to stop the trial, but his appeal was just rejected. The trial is officially moving forward and will take place in the next few months.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Hakimi also reacted via a social media post, and wrote that he had been “waiting for this trial since day one.”

“Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me, if you weren’t famous, there never would have been a case. I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made.

“Today, a story that is not mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I’ve become an easy target. I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak,” he posted on X.

Hakimi is currently competing with the Morocco national team at the FIFA World Cup 2026. IANS

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