Hartley lauds Sciver-Brunt as England’s all-time T20 World Cup run leader and true match-winner

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Alex Hartley has hailed Nat Sciver-Brunt as a ‘complete cricketer’ and a genuine match-winner, praising the England stand-in captain’s ability to influence games with both bat and ball during the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Nat Sciver-Brunt is a complete cricketer. When you look at her batting stats, she runs so many twos before she starts hitting boundaries. Early in her knock, she rotates the strike, finds the gaps, and keeps the scoreboard moving. She doesn’t panic,” Hartley told Jio Hotstar.

The praise comes during a tournament in which Sciver-Brunt has continued to underline her status as one of England’s most influential players. Earlier this month, she became England’s all-time leading run-scorer in Women’s T20 World Cup history, surpassing Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 768 runs. The England skipper now has 784 runs from 30 World Cup appearances.

Hartley said, one of Sciver-Brunt’s greatest strengths is her ability to judge the tempo of an innings before launching an assault on opposition bowlers.

“Then, after about 25 or 30 balls, she shifts gears and starts exploding. That ability to pace an innings is rare. In ODIs, she takes a little more time. In T20s, she accelerates much quicker,” she added.

Sciver-Brunt has enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup, scoring 94 runs without being dismissed. She struck an unbeaten 46 off 22 balls against Sri Lanka before following it up with 48 off 37 deliveries against Ireland, anchoring England’s successful chase.

Hartley also praised the 33-year-old’s contributions with the ball, describing her as one of the most complete all-rounders in the women’s game.

“With the ball, she is equally valuable. She bowls at a good pace, hits the right lengths, and can swing it both ways. She picks up key wickets in the middle overs and bowls economically at the death,” Hartley said.

“Nat Sciver-Brunt is not just a batter or a bowler; she is a genuine match-winner with both bat and ball,” She added. IANS

Also Read: Renshaw’s unbeaten 89 powers Australia to last-over win and T20 series triumph over Bangladesh