Handique Girls’ College Crowned Best Team at All Assam Inter-Institutional Taekwondo Championship

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Handique Girls’ College emerged as the best team in the All Assam Inter-Institutional Taekwondo Championship, which concluded today at the T Ao Indoor Stadium on the premises of Cotton University.

Handique Girls’ College secured a total of 17 medals, including four gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals. Hosts Cotton University finished as the runners-up, winning 15 medals comprising two gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals.

Around 275 players from various colleges and universities across Assam took part in the two-day championship.

Also Read: All Assam Inter-Institutional Taekwondo Championship 2026 kicks off at Cotton University