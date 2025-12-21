Happy for my Thambi Sanju: Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed delight at India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, stating that the team was ready for its “title defence.” He said he was happy for his ‘brother,’ Sanju Samson, and lauded Ishan Kishan’s selection, who has made a comeback to international cricket.

In a surprising move, defending champions India have excluded Shubman Gill from their squad. “Title defence loading. Superb squad. Great to see Rinku back and happy for my thambi Sanju, who will now rightfully open alongside Abhishek. Adipoli Chetta! Huge applause for Ishan, who showed his hunger by grinding hard in the domestic circuit,” Ashwin wrote on X. IANS

