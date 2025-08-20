‘Happy to have him back’: Suryakumar on Gill’s return to India’s Asia Cup squad

Mumbai: India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed Shubman Gill’s return to the shortest format, as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced the 15-member squad for next month’s Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Gill has been named vice-captain of the T20I team and marks his comeback after nearly a year’s absence from the format.

“In my opinion, the last time Shubman Gill played a T20I for India was when we went to Sri Lanka. When I was leading, he was the vice-captain. That’s where we started the new cycle for the T20 World Cup,” Suryakumar told reporters after the squad announcement on Tuesday.

“After that, he got busy with all the Test series. He didn’t get an opportunity to play T20Is because he was busy with Test cricket and the Champions Trophy. He is in the squad and we are happy to have him.”

Gill’s recall comes on the back of a strong IPL 2025 campaign for Gujarat Titans, where he led the team into the playoffs and amassed 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87. He also has an impressive T20I record, scoring 578 runs in 21 matches at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27, with one century and three fifties. Notably, Gill is among the few Indians to have scored centuries in all three international formats. IANS

