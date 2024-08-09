Happy to have won a bronze medal for country and for Sreejesh: Harmanpreet Singh

Paris: The Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh dedicated the Paris Olympics bronze medal to retiring goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the country. India defeated Spain 2-1 to win a second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

It was Sreejesh's final match for India and he left no stone unturned to make it a memorable one for the country. Reflecting on his career, Harmanpreet, who scored both goals for India against Spain, said Sreejesh's journey is incredible and they're happy to win it for him.

"Our team has some boys whose age is the same as the years (Sreejesh) has spent playing hockey. He's been with us for a long time and he's given us some very proud moments with his defense. This was his last match and it was an emotional moment for the team. Since we've got here, we've been talking about dedicating this tournament to Sreejesh because his journey is incredible. Playing this long for India is amazing. We're so happy to have won the bronze medal for the country and for him," Harmanpreet said on JioCinema after the match. IANS

