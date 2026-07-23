Harbhajan Hails ‘Unbelievable’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Fearless Batting

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has described teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an ‘unbelievable’ talent, saying he has never seen or faced a player with such fearless ability while praising the 15-year-old’s bold approach to the game.

Speaking about the youngster’s rapid rise, Harbhajan said modern cricket has become more accepting of players who back their natural instincts instead of playing conservatively.

“The difference between today’s youth and the youth back then is the reach of today’s media and social media. Things happened back then too, but today they get highlighted a lot more. What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before. He is unbelievable, a great talent. I don’t think I have seen or faced a talent like that,” Harbhajan told Jio Star.

Harbhajan also credited the changing mindset in Indian cricket, where young players are encouraged to express themselves freely.(IANS)

Also Read: Chennai Grand Masters: Alireza Firouzja seals title after final-round draw with Arjun Erigaisi