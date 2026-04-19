Harbhajan hails ‘football coach’ Nehra for high-energy, hands-on role in Gujarat Titans’ success

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped praise on Ashish Nehra, lauding the Gujarat Titans head coach for his infectious energy, man-management skills and unique, hands-on approach during matches.

Drawing a comparison with football-style coaching, Harbhajan highlighted how Nehra’s constant engagement with players has played a key role in shaping the team’s environment and performances in the IPL.

“Ashish Nehra is the only person who makes the atmosphere comfortable anywhere, anytime. Wherever he goes, he makes everyone around him feel at ease. Not just himself, but everyone who works with him. One of the finest human beings you will ever meet. If you are with him, you are guaranteed to have a good time” Harbhajan told JioStar.

“His biggest contribution to Gujarat Titans is keeping everyone united. That is Ashish Nehra. He is like a football coach. He never sits still. Throughout the entirety of a match, he will find a player and keep talking to him. Nehra ji has a great understanding of the game. The work he has done with Gujarat Titans is commendable,” he added. IANS

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