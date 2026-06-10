Hardik gets green signal from BCCI CoE to play in Afghanistan ODIs

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ‘almost declared fit’ by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Pandya was battling back spasms, which forced him to miss a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. As a result, he was sent to the CoE in Bangalore for his fitness regime. He was named in the 15-member squad for the Afghanistan ODIs; however, his availability was subject to fitness.

“Hardik is almost cleared for his ODI return. It was more of a formality, as he has been going well in batting, bowling and fielding since arriving at the CoE on June 2. Both Hardik and Rohit are still here. There’s one more day to go, as the ODI team will assemble in Dharamshala tomorrow,” a source aware of the development told IANS.

The seam-bowling all-rounder’s return to ODI cricket is a major boost for India, especially as the Men in Blue look to build their team for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma’s participation in the three-game series is subject to fitness, following a hamstring injury sustained in IPL 2026.

Hardik has not played an ODI since India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, while Rohit, who last featured in India’s previous ODI assignment in January, is returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six IPL matches earlier this season. IANS

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