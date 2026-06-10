Neymar recuperating well from calf injury ahead of World Cup

New Jersey: Injured Brazil forward Neymar is making “good progress” in his bid to be fit for the FIFA World Cup starting this week, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The CBF issued the update after Neymar underwent an MRI scan to assess his recovery from a grade two calf strain in his right leg. It said the 34-year-old’s recuperation was “within the expected parameters”, adding that he would continue receiving treatment as part of a tailored program.

The CBF did not say when the Santos star would be fit to play, but local media reported he would be unavailable until at least the second group match.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has not played for the national team since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023.

Since then, he has endured a series of injuries, including the latest calf strain sustained while playing for Santos in May. IANS

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