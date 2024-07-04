Hardik Pandya becomes joint top-ranked all-rounder in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya’s impressive show in India’s triumphant 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign has seen him become the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings update on Wednesday.

Pandya has risen two places to go level with Sri Lanka’s leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men’s T20I all-rounder, the first time a player from India has achieved this landmark.

He made impactful cameos lower down the order with 144 runs at a strike-rate of over 150, including an unbeaten 27-ball fifty against Bangladesh at Antigua. He also took 11 wickets with the ball, and made a big contribution in the final by taking out Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as well as defending 16 runs in a tense final over to help India win the T20 World Cup title for the second time.

Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup for his scintillating 15 wickets, moved up by 12 spots to be at 12th place, his highest position since the end of 2020. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya shines as India rout Bangladesh to maintain unbeaten run

Also Watch: