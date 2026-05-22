Hardik Pandya Fined, Given Demerit Point for IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee and also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings’ during a match,” the IPL said in a statement. IANS

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