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Marquez and Zarco Released from Hospital After Dramatic Catalan GP Crashes and Red Flags

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco discharged after separate crashes at Catalan GP, red-flagged twice; Marquez hit Pedro Acosta bike and crashed.
Alex Marquez
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NEW DELHI: Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco have been discharged from hospital after both riders sustained injuries in separate crashes that caused Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix to be red-flagged twice. Gresini Racing’s Marquez slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta’s bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was rushed to hospital where scans confirmed he had a marginal fracture on the vertebra near his neck as well as a fracture on his right collarbone. Agencies
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Alex Marquez
Catalan Grand Prix
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