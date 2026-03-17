Hardik Pandya needs to bring his ‘A’ game; do what he did in the T20 WC, says Harbhajan

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to replicate his match-winning form from this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup as the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions bid to end a trophy drought.

MI will kick-start their campaign at home against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The side had reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings.

"I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference.

“We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief.

“If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI," said Harbhajan on JioStar.

Harbhajan also weighed in on a selection dilemma at the top of the MI batting order, saying the team's management was unlikely to field both South Africa wicketkeeper-batters Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the same starting eleven, given the presence of explosive opener Rohit Sharma.

"I don't think the MI team management will make both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton start in the playing XI together. Only one of these two guys will feature in the starting line-up, and making both of them play will be difficult because MI also have Rohit Sharma at the top.

“He will be the main opener with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock giving him company at the other end. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will come in at three and four. So I don't think we will see Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton playing together at the same time," added Harbhajan. IANS

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