Haris Rauf returns as Pakistan name T20I squad for Ireland, England tours

Lahore: Pakistan announced the T20I squad for their upcoming series against Ireland and England. Star Men in Green pacer Haris Rauf returned to the squad after missing the recently concluded New Zealand series due to a shoulder injury. Apart from Rauf, seamer Hasan Ali also made his comeback in the squad which will travel to Ireland and England for the 20-over series.

Pakistan's Men's National Selection Committee have included most of the players, who took part in the New Zealand series. Salman Ali Agha was kept reserved during the recent series against the Black Caps but has made his place in the 18-member squad.

Azam Khan has been added to the squad after missing the entire New Zealand series due to an injury. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan who sustained a hamstring injury during the third T20I match against Kiwis, has been added to the travelling squad.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam will lead the squad in Ireland and England.

"Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available. After thorough deliberation and considering various cricketing aspects, we have finalised these 18 players," the selection committee was quoted by ICC as saying.

Schedule:

Ireland series: May 10: First T20I, Dublin; May 12 Second T20I, Dublin; May 14: Third T20I, Dublin

England series: May 22: First T20I, Leeds; May 25: Second T20I, Birmingham; May 28: Third T20I, Cardiff; May 30: Fourth T20I, London.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. (ANI)

